D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $344.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.41 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

