D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,720 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

