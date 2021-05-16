Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $318.29

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $318.29 and traded as low as $299.48. Daily Journal shares last traded at $306.00, with a volume of 9,041 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.29. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter worth about $4,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.