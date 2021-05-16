Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

