Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.