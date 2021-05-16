Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $597.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $318.10 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

