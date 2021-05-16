Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

