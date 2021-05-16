Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $83.57 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,290 shares of company stock worth $20,775,195. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

