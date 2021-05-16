DAOBet (BET) Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $952,206.59 and $1,854.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,231.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.79 or 0.02547686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.15 or 0.00667929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

