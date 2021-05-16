DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.