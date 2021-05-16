David Smith Sells 10,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$84.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.40. The company has a market cap of C$20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

