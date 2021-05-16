DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

DCP stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

