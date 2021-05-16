Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 814 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

