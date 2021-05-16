Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

