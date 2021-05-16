Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

