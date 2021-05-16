Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

KEY stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

