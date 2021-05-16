Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 489,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

