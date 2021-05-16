Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $153.22 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.04 or 0.01116358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00065030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00114120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,375,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,485,621 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

