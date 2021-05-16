DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $61.95 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $61.95 million and $6.12 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00522804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00234456 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

