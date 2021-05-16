DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

