DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $43,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

