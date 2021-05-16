DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $40.03 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

