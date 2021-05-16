DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quidel by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

QDEL stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.48.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,705. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

