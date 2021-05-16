DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 2,500 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.