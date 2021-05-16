DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $100,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00. Insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987 over the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.