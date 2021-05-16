DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $67.83. 1,259,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

