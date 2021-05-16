Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €44.35 ($52.18) on Wednesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.99.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

