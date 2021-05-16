Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €78.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

LXS opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.74 and a 200 day moving average of €60.54.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

