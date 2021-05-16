Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL opened at €22.96 ($27.01) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

