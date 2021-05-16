Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.45 and a 200 day moving average of €15.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

