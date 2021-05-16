Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.35 ($59.24).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.