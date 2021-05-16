DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of KOCT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $26.73.

