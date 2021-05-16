DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 923 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

