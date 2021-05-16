DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Separately, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

DBJA opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72.

