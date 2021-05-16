DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 26th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

DHT has increased its dividend by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 177.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect DHT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $994.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.