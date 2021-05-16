Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,984.58. The company has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a PE ratio of 69.86. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.