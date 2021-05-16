Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $189.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

