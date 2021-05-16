DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.14 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 195,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,938. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

