Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $144.92 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $144,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $163.39 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

