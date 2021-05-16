Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.92 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,243,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.24% of JetBlue Airways worth $148,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

