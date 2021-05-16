Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $153.79 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $153,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $511.19 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

