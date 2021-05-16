DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

