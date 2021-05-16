Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.63

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $16.21. Diversey shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 11,418 shares.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $147,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,001,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

