Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,066,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 786,400 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.64 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

