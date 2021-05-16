Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

