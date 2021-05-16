Diversified LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.