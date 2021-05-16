Diversified LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.70 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

