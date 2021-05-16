Diversified LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF comprises about 2.1% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $153.25 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $187.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.