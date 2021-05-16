Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

