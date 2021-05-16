Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.
Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
