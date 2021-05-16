DopeCoin Market Cap Hits $446,645.97 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $446,645.97 and approximately $11,228.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00644098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

